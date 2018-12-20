Ghosn 'may be released' after Japan court rejects detention request

A Japanese court on Thursday rejected prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn after his arrest for financial misconduct, with local media saying he may now be released as early as Friday.

The Tokyo District Court said a longer detention had been asked for, but was refused.

Public broadcaster NHK said Ghosn may walk free on bail as early as Friday.

Prosecutors have charged him with under-reporting his pay by around $44 million over the five years to 2015, and are also investigating claims he under-reported it further in the past three years.

He was scheduled to be detained until Thursday, when prosecutors had the choice of either filing new charges or requesting another 10-day detention period while they continued investigations.

A range of additional claims of financial misconduct have been made against Ghosn, including using Nissan funds to purchase homes around the world, though prosecutors have yet to level those accusations formally.

He and his former right-hand man Greg Kelly, who is also under arrest, have reportedly denied any wrongdoing.

AFP