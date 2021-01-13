You are here

Home > Transport

Global investors call for end to seafarers marooned at sea due to coronavirus

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 9:32 AM

[LONDON] A group of leading investors on Wednesday called for an end to a crisis involving hundreds of thousands of seafarers stuck on ships for many months due to Covid-19, warning that the situation was creating bigger risks every day.

About 90 per cent of world trade is transported by...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Renault bets on electric after 2020 sales slump

Intel's self-driving car unit plans to step up use of its own radar tech by 2025

GM takes to skies with flying car concept unveiled at CES

Air travellers entering US will need negative Covid test: official

Indonesia finds black box from Sriwijaya Air's plane crash

Is cruising set to bounce back?

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 09:28 AM
Companies & Markets

Grand Venture Technology inks pact for proposed S$23.6m placement

GRAND Venture Technology on Tuesday said it has entered into a conditional placement agreement to raise some S$23.6...

Jan 13, 2021 09:26 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 17.34...

Jan 13, 2021 09:20 AM
Government & Economy

New Brazil data shows disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine

[SAO PAULO] A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech was just 50.4 per cent effective at...

Jan 13, 2021 08:54 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sunpower, Grand Venture, Tee International, Spackman, Memories

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday.

Jan 13, 2021 08:36 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to mull cutting this year's growth forecast: Nikkei

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will consider cutting its economic forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Vogue's Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

Intel's self-driving car unit plans to step up use of its own radar tech by 2025

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for