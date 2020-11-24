You are here

Home > Transport

GM quits Trump lawsuit against California auto emissions rules

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 7:07 AM

nz_gm_241133.jpg
General Motors withdrew on Monday from a challenge to California's fuel economy rules that had been backed by Donald Trump's administration and endorsed President-Elect Joe Biden's policy for boosting the use of electric autos.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] General Motors withdrew on Monday from a challenge to California's fuel economy rules that had been backed by Donald Trump's administration and endorsed President-Elect Joe Biden's policy for boosting the use of electric autos.

In October 2019, GM - along with Toyota and Fiat Chrysler - announced they supported the challenge to California, arguing that fuel economy rules should be set federally.

The Trump administration had taken a confrontational posture towards California's rules, which adopt stricter environmental standards than those set at the federal level.

But on Monday, the US auto giant said it was "immediately withdrawing" from the lawsuit and invited other automakers to follow suit, according to a letter from GM chief executive Mary Barra to environmental groups.

Ms Barra, who met with Mr Biden earlier this month and has had a fractious relationship with Mr Trump, said she was "confident that the Biden administration, California and the US auto industry ... can collaboratively find the pathway that will deliver an all-electric future."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ms Barra said she was "inspired" by Biden's "Build Back Better" plan, "which outlines a clear intention to expand vehicle electrification in the United States, create one million jobs, install 550,000 charging stations, and position American auto workers and manufacturers to win the race for electrification."

GM last week announced that it will boost investment in electric and autonomous vehicle technology by US$7 billion through mid-decade as it unveils more all-electric vehicles.

Ms Barra has clashed with Mr Trump a number of times, including earlier this year, when the US president accused GM of dragging its feet in shifting production capacity to build ventilators for the battle against the novel coronavirus.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Pandemic challenges help accelerate growth

Qatar identified parents of dumped baby in airport scandal

GM must recall 5.9m vehicles for air bag issue, says safety agency

Shanghai links two of latest virus cases to cargo container from abroad

Shanghai airport mass testing staff after virus cases reported

Siemens, Deutsche Bahn launch local hydrogen trains trial

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson says 'escape route in sight' from coronavirus

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the "escape route" from the coronavirus was in sight as...

Nov 24, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US business leaders move on from Trump to Biden

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump may still be trying to overturn Joe Biden's election win, but the business...

Nov 24, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to nominate ex-Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to Treasury: source

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to head the US...

Nov 24, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

French users sue Muslim prayer app over alleged US army links

[PARIS] French users of a Muslim prayer app accused of selling data that ended up with the US army are suing the...

Nov 24, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Biden pushes new approach to EU in calls to leaders

[BRUSSELS] US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with the heads of the European Union institutions and Nato on Monday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

Keppel's business units get new leaders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for