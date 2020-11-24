GM quits Trump lawsuit against California auto emissions rules

General Motors withdrew on Monday from a challenge to California's fuel economy rules that had been backed by Donald Trump's administration and endorsed President-Elect Joe Biden's policy for boosting the use of electric autos.

[NEW YORK] General Motors withdrew on Monday from a challenge to California's fuel economy rules that had been backed by Donald Trump's administration and endorsed President-Elect Joe Biden's policy for boosting the use of electric autos.

In October 2019, GM - along with Toyota and Fiat Chrysler - announced they supported the challenge to California, arguing that fuel economy rules should be set federally.

The Trump administration had taken a confrontational posture towards California's rules, which adopt stricter environmental standards than those set at the federal level.

But on Monday, the US auto giant said it was "immediately withdrawing" from the lawsuit and invited other automakers to follow suit, according to a letter from GM chief executive Mary Barra to environmental groups.

Ms Barra, who met with Mr Biden earlier this month and has had a fractious relationship with Mr Trump, said she was "confident that the Biden administration, California and the US auto industry ... can collaboratively find the pathway that will deliver an all-electric future."

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ms Barra said she was "inspired" by Biden's "Build Back Better" plan, "which outlines a clear intention to expand vehicle electrification in the United States, create one million jobs, install 550,000 charging stations, and position American auto workers and manufacturers to win the race for electrification."

GM last week announced that it will boost investment in electric and autonomous vehicle technology by US$7 billion through mid-decade as it unveils more all-electric vehicles.

Ms Barra has clashed with Mr Trump a number of times, including earlier this year, when the US president accused GM of dragging its feet in shifting production capacity to build ventilators for the battle against the novel coronavirus.

AFP