You are here

Home > Transport

GM's US$2b blow from strike also hits union workers' wallets

Tue, Oct 15, 2019 - 11:10 PM

file77iqphvdsrreqoua2jf.jpg
General Motors Co has missed out on about US$2 billion of earnings as a result of the United Auto Workers walkout, which will cost striking workers about US$2,000 of profit sharing, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated.
AFP

[DETROIT] General Motors Co has missed out on about US$2 billion of earnings as a result of the United Auto Workers walkout, which will cost striking workers about US$2,000 of profit sharing, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated.

With plants across the US idled and shutdowns spilling over into Mexico and Canada, the automaker is losing about US$100 million a day in earnings before interest and taxes, John Murphy, a BofA analyst who recommends buying GM shares, wrote in a research report Tuesday. UAW members have probably forgone about US$2,000 of profit-sharing and as much as US$4,000 in net take-home pay.

"A prolonged strike could burn significant cash and bring GM to its knees," Mr Murphy wrote. "But investors likely will also react negatively if management is perceived to have caved into labour's demands and GM's long-term competitiveness is threatened."

A GM spokesman declined to comment on the report. The automaker's shares fell as much as 0.9 per cent shortly after the start of regular trading Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two sides appear to be getting close to a deal. Late Monday, the union called its local presidents and chairmen to Detroit for a meeting on Oct 17. While GM and the UAW don't have a tentative agreement yet, union leaders typically call-in their local leaders when there's a deal or they are close to getting one.

The UAW has been striking over higher wages for entry-level workers, a path to full-time employment for temporary workers and job security.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Going green, trade war challenge world auto industry

UK carmakers hit by £500m Brexit tab call for EU deal

Oil tanker rates roar to new records amid geopolitical risks

Harley-Davidson suspends production of electric motorcycle

Southwest pilots say 737 Max return may be delayed beyond Boeing's 4th quarter goal

Car COE supply to dip slightly for Nov-to-Jan period

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly