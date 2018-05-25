You are here
Go-Jek going into Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines
It's investing US$500 million in next four months for first expansion outside Indonesian home base
Singapore
INDONESIA's ride-hailing startup Go-Jek is making its first move outside its home base, announcing on Thursday that it will invest about US$500 million to spread into four new markets in the next four months - Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.
This will
