Go-Jek says will enter Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines in next few months

INDONESIA's ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek announced on Thursday that it will invest about US$500 million to move into four new markets in the next four months - Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

The move will heighten its rivalry with Singapore-based Grab, which already operates in Indonesia, South-east Asia's largest ride-hailing market.

The expansion into the four countries will start with ride-hailing services but the company is also aiming to replicate its other services offered in Indonesia to its new markets, Go-Jek added.

It said it is currently working with regulators and other stakeholders across the region to pave the way for the new operations.

G-Jek also said it will seek out local partners with interests and expertise in each of the new markets.

Go-Jek has reportedly been in talks with Singapore taxi giant ComfortDelGro to explore a tie-up. Both companies said last month they would not comment on rumours or speculation.

Go-Jek raised about US$1.5 billion in a fundraising round in February, higher than its initial target of US$1.2 billion.

The company said on Thursday its latest fundraising round brought investment from Astra International, Google, JD.com, Meituan, Tencent and Temasek among others.

Said Go-Jek CEO and founder Nadiem Makarim: “Consumers are happiest when they have choice and at the moment, people in Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines don’t feel that they’re getting enough when it comes to ride-hailing. We hope that as we arrive in new markets, we will quickly become everyone’s go-to lifestyle app. That is our aspiration. In the meantime, we hope our presence will provide the welcome competition markets need to thrive.