Grab, NUS to test electric scooter sharing service on campus

GRAB’S innovation arm, Grab Ventures, has partnered with the National University of Singapore (NUS) to pilot an electric scooter sharing service under a three-month trial at NUS Kent Ridge campus.

This is the first time the new shared active mobility app, called GrabWheels, is being tested in Singapore.

To start, e-scooters have been deployed across eight parking stations on campus, though this will be ramped up to 30 locations by year end. Users can go to any of the dedicated parking locations across the campus to pick up an e-scooter by using the GrabWheels app to unlock it. At the end of the journey, users will have to return the e-scooter to the nearest parking location and lock it by scanning a specific QR code. The e-scooters will be recharged daily by Grab.

"The pilot programme, which offers a green transportation option for NUS staff and students, aligns with the university’s commitment towards campus sustainability and complements its current transport infrastructure," Grab and NUS said in a joint release on Friday. They will also study commuter patterns to garner insights into how e-scooters can address transportation needs on campus.

During the pilot period, which began on Nov 19, users will pay a special rate of S$0.20 for every 30 minutes of use - which includes insurance coverage - and can make payment using GrabPay.

To encourage users to ride safely on campus, Grab will educate users on safe riding behaviour through in-app messages.There will also be a support team on standby around the clock to assist users, the press release highlighted.

Professor Yong Kwet Yew, NUS senior vice president (campus infrastructure), said: "This partnership with Grab not only provides a last-mile transportation option for NUS students and staff, but it also offers interesting research opportunities to develop innovative mobility solutions that could shape the future of urban transportation."

Chris Yeo, head of Grab Ventures, said: “The new GrabWheels Beta app unveiled in this pilot will allow us to explore more of such services that complement existing transport options and provide them at a high level of safety and quality standards. Our partnership with NUS is a good example of how Grab can work together with local communities and cities to improve transportation and urban mobility for all.”