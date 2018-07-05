You are here

Home > Transport

Grab-Uber deal ruled anti-competitive; regulator proposes fines, corrective measures

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 3:23 PM

grabuber.jpg
In a statement released on Thursday, the CCCS said it has issued a Proposed Infringement Decision against Grab and Uber in relation to the sale of Uber's South-east Asian business to Grab.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has determined that ride-hailing firm Grab's acquisition of US rival Uber's South-east Asian business is an infringement of competition laws.

In a statement released on Thursday, the CCCS said it has issued a Proposed Infringement Decision against Grab and Uber in relation to the sale of Uber's South-east Asian business to Grab.

In the decision, CCCS "provisionally" found that the deal had led to a substantial lessening of competition in point-to-point transport services in Singapore. The CCCS said taxi-booking services do not provide enough competition, accounting for less than 15 per cent market share of the ride-hailing market.

"CCCS is also of the view that barriers to entry and expansion in relation to the ride-hailing platforms are high due to strong network effects," the statement added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This is especially so given that Grab had imposed exclusivity obligations on taxi companies, car rental partners, and some of its drivers.

"Without any intervention from CCCS, it could continue to hamper the ability of potential competitors to access drivers and vehicles," the watchdog body noted.

As such, Grab would be able to raise fares for riders and lower the quality of its services, it said. It noted that it had received numerous complaints from both drivers and riders in relation to an increase in effective prices since the merger.

To counter this, the CCCS is proposing the following:

- Grab removes exclusivity obligations, lock-in periods and termination fees on all drivers who drive on its platform. This includes those who rent from Grab Rentals, Uber's Lion City Rentals or rental partners.

- Grab removes exclusivity arrangements with any taxi or private-hire fleet in Singapore so as to increase choices for drivers and riders.

- Grab maintains its pre-acquisition pricing algorithm and driver commission rates until competition is revived in the market.

- Uber sells Lion City Rentals (or all or any part of Lion City Rentals' assets) to any potential competitor who makes a reasonable offer; and not sell to Grab without CCCS approval.

It also proposed to impose financial penalties upon the two companies but did not give details on the quantums.

The parties have 15 working days to make their representations to CCCS.

Members of the public may give feedback on the proposed remedies till July 19 at www.cccs.gov.sg

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 Former PM Najib arrested
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

bp_hdb_050718_5.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in June from May: SRX

Jul 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Alliance Mineral Assets, GP Industries, Koyo International

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serial System CEO 'appears to be a person under investigation' in Taiwan

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire HNA's Singapore warehouses for S$778.3m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening