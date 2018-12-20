Grab users face problem booking rides on mobile app Wednesday morning

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GRAB users experienced problems while booking a ride on the platform's mobile app on Wednesday morning.
At 8.21am, Grab posted on its Facebook page that it was "experiencing a service interruption, which may result in your Grab app not functioning as expected".
