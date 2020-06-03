You are here

Home > Transport

Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 6:56 AM

nz_qatar_030631.jpg
Greece on Tuesday suspended flights to and from Qatar after 12 individuals on a plane from Doha tested positive for the new coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ATHENS] Greece on Tuesday suspended flights to and from Qatar after 12 individuals on a plane from Doha tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The individuals were on a flight carrying 91 people from Doha to Athens that landed on Monday. Tests were carried out for the novel coronavirus...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Airline angst as Spain to sue over virus flight chaos

Aerospace firms get some reprieve but the fight's not over yet

ComfortDelGro cabbies to deliver medicine in new tie-up

UN agency issues health guidelines for airlines

Thailand approves US$9b airport project by Bangkok's skytrain operator

Thailand approves 290b baht airport project adding new terminal

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 06:58 AM
Technology

US says will investigate nations with digital services tax

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday announced investigations into foreign digital...

Jun 3, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

Airline angst as Spain to sue over virus flight chaos

[MADRID] Iberia protested on Tuesday after the Spanish government pledged to sue 17 airlines for failing to inform...

Jun 3, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Israel says 'successfully' tested ballistic missiles

[JERUSALEM] Israel on Tuesday said it has successfully tested two ballistic missiles in the Mediterranean, amid...

Jun 3, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Trump can't change G-7 format: EU

[BRUSSELS] The EU's chief diplomat on Tuesday warned President Donald Trump he did not have the power to change the...

Jun 3, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Sweden extradites Chinese 'multi-million-dollar money launderer' to US

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden has extradited to the United States a Chinese national suspected of laundering millions of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.