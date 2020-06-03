Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive

Get our introductory offer at only
[ATHENS] Greece on Tuesday suspended flights to and from Qatar after 12 individuals on a plane from Doha tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The individuals were on a flight carrying 91 people from Doha to Athens that landed on Monday. Tests were carried out for the novel coronavirus...
