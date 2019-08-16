You are here

Home > Transport
HONG KONG PROTESTS

HK's economy buckles under pressure as airport loses its aura of stability

Any major shifts by global companies could depend on whether large-scale protests continue
Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

DEMONSTRATORS largely retreated from the airport on Wednesday while flights have been restored in Hong Kong's airport after two chaotic days of violence and disarray at the international hub.

Late on Tuesday, protesters, police officers and passengers clashed in the same sleek terminals through which executives and financiers transit daily. But the anxiety created by the violence could linger, as businesses weigh their futures in a city once lauded for its stability.

"The airport is crucial, utterly crucial for Hong Kong," said Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. Business travellers, she said, have been cancelling trips in significant numbers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Many of Hong Kong's most important industries - trade, finance, tourism - depend on ready access to the skies. If the anti-government demonstrations this summer have tested the semi-autonomous territory's political union with China, then the airport disruptions have threatened something much more basic: the easy accessibility that makes Hong Kong such a valuable gateway to China for the rest of the world.

"People who didn't have to come were starting to rethink their plans already," Ms Joseph said. The turmoil at the airport, she added, "is the icing on the cake."

All sides in the unrest seemed to take a pause on Wednesday. Online, some protesters circulated apologies about the intensity of the violence at the airport the previous night.

The demonstrators proved that they had the ability to paralyse an important economic artery, but the strong reaction that Tuesday's chaos elicited from businesses, travellers and the mainland Chinese media means that protesters may be more careful about trying such tactics again.

The instability, combined with the trade war between China and the United States, has already rattled Hong Kong's economy. The territory's stock market has plummeted in recent weeks, and forecasters have slashed estimates for economic growth.

The local economy expanded 0.6 per cent in the latest quarter from a year earlier. The figure was unchanged from the quarter before, and is the slowest pace of growth for Hong Kong since the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Some residents have started considering new contingency plans for their families and their wealth. David Lesperance's firm helps the ultra rich plan their tax and personal affairs to minimise legal and political risks. In earlier years, he said, perhaps one potential client from Hong Kong or mainland China contacted him every three months. Lately, it has been three or four a week.

"People have gotten more pessimistic as events have picked up," he said. "Now, instead of talking about it over drinks with their friends, they're reading it in the newspapers. Now they're looking out their windows at the crowds."

Any major shifts by global companies could depend on whether large-scale protests continue in the coming months. Such changes take months, if not years, and Hong Kong still has major benefits that few other places in Asia can match, including proximity to China and a dependable legal system.

"It's too simplistic to think that people will just pick up their suitcases and leave for Singapore," said Ms Joseph, the American chamber president.

Over the past two decades, Beijing has worked to bring Hong Kong closer to the mainland, both politically and in terms of rail and road connections. But the territory has long been a place that outsiders reach by air.

The ability to jet in with ease has been fundamental to making Hong Kong an attractive place for global companies to do business, and for Chinese tourists to surf the Internet freely and buy saucy books, banned in the mainland, about the private lives of China's elite.

In all, nearly 430,000 aircraft landed at or took off from Hong Kong International Airport last year, carrying almost 75 million passengers. A decade earlier, there were 300,000 aircraft and 47 million passengers.

"Left unaddressed, the closure of the airport would have seriously tarnished Hong Kong's reputation and role as an air transport hub for the region," the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, a business group, said in a statement.

"We need to go back to business. We need to live our life," said Davide De Rosa, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

One factor that has potentially mitigated the economic impact is that the disruptions have not affected cargo flights. The Hong Kong airport handles 5.6 million tonnes of cargo a year, more than any other airport on the planet.

But more airfreight is carried nowadays by wide-body passenger planes, and those shipments have invariably faced delays.

At the airport on Wednesday afternoon, Adrianne McKinnon was relieved to find that her flight to Toronto had not been cancelled. Ms McKinnon works in finance, and she said that her primary concern after the latest violence was about how Beijing might react. "You never know what China can do," she said. NYTIMES

READ MORE:

Transport

Nearly 600,000 urged to evacuate as storm makes landfall in Japan

Citic joins China firms in Cathay Pacific boycott

Solution to saving US carmakers isn't tariffs - it's empowering workers

ComfortDelGro's longtime CFO Choo Chek Siew to retire in September

China says crew information submitted by Cathay Pacific meets requirements

Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

Piermont Grand.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Real Estate

1,556 private homes including EC units sold in July, up 89% from June: URA

doc76o7bmi9uk09ua6tfe5_doc76f0rqjbmdsioo5cfhr.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

BP_Temasek_150819_59.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Technology

Temasek sells stakes in Thai telco Intouch, the former Shin Corp, for US$506m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly