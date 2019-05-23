You are here

Honda recalls 118,000 US SUVs for sudden air bag deployments

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 8:13 AM

Honda Motor Co's US unit said on Wednesday it is recalling 118,000 new US SUVs following reports of three injuries tied to sudden air bag deployments.
[WASHINGTON] Honda Motor Co's US unit said on Wednesday it is recalling 118,000 new US SUVs following reports of three injuries tied to sudden air bag deployments.

The Japan-based automaker said it is recalling the 2019 Honda CR-V to replace steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels after six unexpected driver air bag deployments that occurred without a crash. There are so far no reports of related crashes, the automaker said.

Metal burrs on the interior surface of the steering wheel may result in damage that could lead to a short circuit and overheating of components, Honda said.

The issue is separate from a series of recalls Honda has conducted over the last decade to replace more than 21 million defective Takata air bag inflators in about 12.9 million US vehicles that Honda has said are responsible for 16 US deaths.

Honda also said it was recalling 19,000 US vehicles that may have had Takata inflator replacement kits that were improperly installed before May 2018.

