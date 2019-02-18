Honda to close UK car plant in 2022 with loss of 3,500 jobs - Sky news

A new car transporter leaves a Honda manufacturing plant in Swindon, western England. The Japanese carmaker is set to announce the closure of its Swindon car plant putting 3,500 jobs at risk, Sky News reported on Monday.

[LONDON] Japanese carmaker Honda is set to announce the closure of its Swindon car plant putting 3,500 jobs at risk, Sky News reported on Monday.

Sky News said that the announcement by Honda could come on Tuesday, and that the plant was scheduled to close in 2022.

A spokesman for Honda was not immediately available to comment on the report.

"That's speculation so we wouldn't comment on that," a spokeswoman for Britain's business ministry said.

REUTERS