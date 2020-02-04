You are here

Honda to close Wuhan plants till Feb 13

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

JAPANESE Automaker Honda Motor Co plans to extend the closure period for its three car plants in Wuhan with Dongfeng Group until Feb 13, a company representative told Reuters on Monday.

A company spokesman had earlier said on Sunday that the automaker planned to resume production on Feb 14. However, the Japan-based representative said that Honda will follow local government policy and has not decided when the plants would resume. The venture is based in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus. Hubei's government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb 13 as it seeks to contain the outbreak. REUTERS

