You are here

Home > Transport

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Shanghai tackles virus outbreak

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 4:05 PM

file7dbidxco9yep1d305fs.jpg
More than 17,700 people had been swabbed by Monday morning at part of a drive to test airport cargo staff.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Hundreds of flights at one of China's busiest airports were cancelled Tuesday as Shanghai raced to bring a local coronavirus outbreak under control.

Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of Covid-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers.

China - where the virus first emerged late last year - has largely brought the pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities.

Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found in the past few days.

The outbreak has sparked plans to give high-risk workers at the travel hub an experimental vaccine China has already been providing to state employees, international students and essential workers heading abroad since July.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On Tuesday, figures from data services firm VariFlight showed that over 500 flights out of Pudong Airport had been called off - nearly half the day's scheduled flights.

Almost half of scheduled inbound flights were also cancelled.

More than 17,700 people had been swabbed by Monday morning at part of a drive to test airport cargo staff, state news agency Xinhua reported, with those infected including employees at logistics firms FedEx and UPS.

Videos shared Sunday night on social media appeared to show a large crowd at the airport trying to push their way into a multi storey car park where the testing was taking place and being held back by a row of people wearing full hazmat suits.

Later footage published by Shanghai health officials showed rows of people queuing at what appears to be the same location and being ushered to testing stations by health workers.

Nearly half of all scheduled flights were also cancelled at Tianjin International Airport, a northern port city testing around 2.6 million people to try and bring a local cluster under control.

Tianjin reported five local cases on Saturday and another on Tuesday.

China has been rolling out mass-screening campaigns in response to the emergence of local Covid-19 cases, in some instances collecting test samples from entire districts or cities.

Authorities have in recent days shifted their focus to imported frozen food and other inbound shipments, which have been blamed for a resurgence of local infections.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

SoftBank-led round values Uber-like truck startup at US$12b

Sweden's Scania to start making trucks in China after acquisition

Air travellers most concerned about catching covid from fellow fliers, survey shows

Nissan to sell redesigned Note compact car in Japan as it looks to restore profitability

Qantas to require Covid vaccine on international flights

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 04:15 PM
Real Estate

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

Nov 24, 2020 04:10 PM
Energy & Commodities

Bountiful monsoon rains set to boost India's agriculture growth

[MUMBAI] India's farm sector growth will likely be the highest in three years as better-than-normal rain helped...

Nov 24, 2020 04:03 PM
Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local cases for 14th day

[SINGAPORE] There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Nov 24), all of which were imported....

Nov 24, 2020 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

German economy grew by 8.5% in third quarter, but recession fears grow

[BERLIN] Germany's gross domestic product grew by a record 8.5 per cent in the third quarter as Europe's largest...

Nov 24, 2020 03:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs to start Paris trading venue as Brexit approaches

[PARIS] Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning a European stock trading platform to ensure its clients can still buy...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech sectors to 'positive'

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for