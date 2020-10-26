Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in Q3 as costs of engine issues weigh

[SEOUL] South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday it swung to a net loss in the July-September quarter, missing analysts' estimates by a large margin as a charge related to engine issues weighed on earnings.

Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker when combined with affiliate Kia Motors Corp, reported a net loss of 336 billion won (S$404.59 million) for the third quarter, far below the 1 trillion won profit average of 12 analyst estimates complied by Refinitiv.

Hyundai and Kia last week said their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs of a combined 3.36 trillion won, of which Hyundai accounted for 2.1 trillion won and Kia for 1.26 trillion won.

Another US$3 billion of provisions related to engine issues brought their total hit from a series of years-long quality problems to nearly US$5 billion.

Hyundai and Kia have recalled vehicles over defects that increase the risk of stalling and engine fires. The pair have been investigated by US authorities for the nature of those recalls.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Hyundai also on Monday said it swung to an operating loss of 314 billion won. Revenue rose 2.3 per cent on year to 27.6 trillion won.

"Third-quarter results reflect engine-related provision expenses as the company took preemptive measures to ensure customer safety and cover any possible future increase in quality-related expenses," Hyundai said in a statement.

Hyundai shares were up as much as 4.2 per cent after the results versus a 0.3 per cent fall in the broader market KOSPI as of 0516 GMT.

REUTERS