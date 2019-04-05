You are here

Home > Transport

'I have names': Ghosn vows to clear his name in Japan trial

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 7:13 AM

BP_Carlos Ghosn_050419_18.jpg
Former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn vowed to prove his innocence of alleged financial misdeeds but raised doubts about receiving a fair trial in Japan, in an interview with French television just before he was re-arrested on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn vowed to prove his innocence of alleged financial misdeeds but raised doubts about receiving a fair trial in Japan, in an interview with French television just before he was re-arrested on Thursday.

The the ousted boss of Nissan and Renault, whose case has gripped Japan and the rest of the business world, said in the interview that if his trial was fair he was "not worried".

But he told the broadcasters TF1 and LCI: "I have doubts about how this trial is going to play out - these doubts aren't mine, they're those of my lawyers."

Ghosn reiterated he was "combative and innocent" but acknowledged "it's hard".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A lot of lies have been told and these lies have come one after another," he said.

A few hours after the interview was conducted, Ghosn was re-arrested.

Prosecutors said he had been detained over transfers of Nissan funds totalling US$15 million between late 2015 and the middle of 2018. They suspect Ghosn used US$5 million of that for personal expenditure.

The businessman, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese nationalities, called on the French government "to defend me," and press the Japanese authorities respect the presumption of innocence, in the interview with French television.

"I am a citizen caught up in an unbelievable chain of events," he said.

Asked if he would provide evidence in his trial that could clear his name, the 65-year-old said: "Everything needs to be put on the table. Of course, I have names."

"Some of them you have seen in the press, but there are others that haven't been in the press," he added.

"It has to be shown why these people are playing a dangerous game, not just for me, but dangerous for the alliance as well."

Ghosn had long been lauded as the architect of the alliance between Renault and Nissan - and later Mitsubishi - before his shock arrest in Tokyo in November.

"I pushed hard to make this alliance successful, but never by doing anything illegal," he said.

The tycoon paid around US$9 million to win bail on March 6.

He already faces three separate charges. The first two relate to the alleged deferring of around US$80 million in income and concealing this in official documents to shareholders.

AFP

Transport

US judge orders talks between Tesla's Musk, securities regulators

Detained again, Nissan's ex-chief Ghosn calls latest arrest outrageous

Singapore warns of jail term for marine-fuel cheats

Check out the 'Louis Vuitton of cars'

Skoda Octavia RS 245 review: Power to the people

New BMW 7 Series review: Still the Magnificent 7

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

lwx_mak_050419_2.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

16 warning signs of a company in trouble - a guide for retail investors

lwx_koh_050419_4.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Technology

Singapore 'ideal' for EU firms to enter S-E Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening