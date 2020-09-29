You are here

Iata reduces air traffic outlook as crisis drags on

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 11:00 PM

Global airlines reduced their 2020 traffic forecast on Tuesday, after a small summer rebound evaporated amid renewed coronavirus outbreaks and travel restrictions.
Full-year passenger traffic is set to decline 66 per cent, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said, compared with a previously forecast 63 per cent decline.

"The improvement that we saw in the summer months has more or less stopped," Iata Chief Economist Brian Pearce said. August traffic was down 75.3 per cent in terms that reflect passenger numbers as well as distance flown, compared with a 79.5 per cent drop in July.

Airlines are pressing governments to abandon quarantines and other travel curbs blamed for worsening the slump, and instead roll-out rapid Covid-19 testing at airports.

Load factors that measure the proportion of aircraft seats filled fell 27.2 points to a record low of 58.5 per cent in August.

"The industry is restarting but it looks as though it's still burning through cash," Mr Pearce said. Losses will continue to mount throughout 2020, with bookings data pointing to a weak fourth quarter.

August's short-lived improvement was driven by domestic routes, down more most 50 per cent year-on-year, while international traffic was 88 per cent lower.

A rebound in Russia's domestic market, up 3 per cent on last year, contrasts with Australian flights still down 88 per cent and Chinese internal traffic still 19 per cent lower year-on-year, Iata said.

Cargo demand was down 12.6 per cent in August, an improvement on July's 14.4 per cent decline, it also said. The grounding of passenger jets has reduced capacity, supporting prices.

REUTERS

