You are here

Home > Transport

Inchcape Singapore's first woman MD to also head Greater China business

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 11:47 AM

JASMMINE Wong, Inchcape Singapore's first woman managing director, has been appointed chief executive of Inchcape Greater China and Singapore - just two years after being picked to run the motor group here.

The appointment - the first to combine the two Inchcape territories - is effective from Jan 1 next year. Greater China covers Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland.

In a company statement on Monday, Inchcape said Ms Wong, 43, will continue to run the Singapore business as MD, and reports to Mr George Ashford, Inchcape's chief executive of Asia.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Monday, she said, "I feel grateful to be recognised for this bigger role, especially when both Hong Kong and Singapore are important markets to Inchcape.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is a lot to be done, and hopefully I can contribute meaningfully."

Ms Wong joined the motor distributor and retailer from Nestle in July 2017, amid a reshuffle that resulted in redundancies in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Despite having no automotive experience, she made her mark within a relatively short time on board. Last year, Inchcape's Toyota agent Borneo Motors attained Toyota's Triple Crown award for industry-leading sales in passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and taxi sales - its first in nearly a decade.

Ms Wong's achievements go beyond the financial. Borneo Motors has partnered para swimmer Toh Wei Soong to promote equal opportunities in sports and workplace. It has also teamed up with transport provider ComfortDelGro to trial an autonomous shuttle service in National University of Singapore campus.

Ms Wong holds dual master's degrees from Insead and Tsinghua University, with a Bachelor of Business Studies from Nanyang Technological University.

Earlier this month, parent group Inchcape PLC reported a group revenue £2.4 billion (S$4.2 billion) for its third quarter ended September - up 5 per cent in actual currency and 3 per cent in constant currency.

The group, however, reported that its Asian business had seen a "small decline in revenue with a weaker Singapore commercial vehicle market and impact from Hong Kong protests".

But it added that profit would be supported by after-sales growth and "strong cost control".

Inchcape also announced that it has acquired the Daimler distribution in Uruguay and Ecuador for £47 million - its first distribution business with the Mercedes-Benz group.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

Boeing to give Southwest board 737 Max update this week

Airbus dominates second day of Dubai show as Boeing wins Max order

Qantas Airways sets A$2b annual spending target

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

German airline Hahn Air issues first blockchain-based tickets

Volkswagen lowers sales, profit targets for 2020

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 11:58 AM
Government & Economy

Deloitte calls for tax breaks on 'unsuccessful' staff investments for Budget 2020

PROFESSIONAL services firm Deloitte is pitching a slew of changes to Singapore’s tax regime, under recommendations...

Nov 19, 2019 11:53 AM
Technology

Stop! Don’t charge your phone this way

[NEW YORK] A dead or dying phone or laptop is enough to send anybody on a mad dash to find a way to charge the...

Nov 19, 2019 11:39 AM
Life & Culture

‘The Crown’: who is Princess Anne?

[NEW YORK] In the latest season of "The Crown," the Duke of Edinburgh makes a request of his only daughter, Princess...

Nov 19, 2019 11:36 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore enters top 10 list for global talent competitiveness

SINGAPORE has for the first time made the top 10 list of the world's most competitive places for developing,...

Nov 19, 2019 11:33 AM
Banking & Finance

KKR taps CK Infrastructure, buyout groups as it seeks bids for Goodpack: sources

[SINGAPORE] KKR & Co has tapped Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and buyout groups including...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly