You are here

Home > Transport

India's Jet Airways founder Goyal to quit as chairman on Monday -ET Now

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 1:56 PM

lwx_Naresh Goyal_250319_43.jpg
Jet Airways Ltd Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal are expected to leave the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday, ET Now television channel reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Jet Airways Ltd Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal are expected to leave the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday, ET Now television channel reported.

Chief Executive Vinay Dube is expected to stay on board the 25-year-old airline Goyal set up with his wife in 1993, according to the report.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Goyal had agreed to step down as chairman and reduce his 51 per cent stake in the airline.

The report also said that Jet's lenders may invoke Goyal's entire stake in the airline, and start looking for a new buyer in the coming weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Saddled with more than US$1 billion of debt, Jet is struggling to stay afloat. It has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors - some of which have forced the airline to ground as many as 40 planes.

Jet has survived a near-death experience once before; in 2013, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways injected US$600 million of capital for a 24 per cent stake in the airline, three London Heathrow slots and a majority share in Jet's frequent flyer programme. The infusion helped Jet pare down debt and fight growing domestic competition.

Etihad's stake is likely to be diluted in the near future, the television channel reported.

Jet Airways was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

 

REUTERS

Transport

Fix to MCAS anti-stall software in 737 Max ready to go: industry sources

Stricken Norwegian cruise liner reaches port: media

Uber to buy Middle Eastern rival Careem: report

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Qatar unveils enhanced Economy Class, 7 new destinations

Houston oil spillage disaster, chemical fire sicken thousands

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
3 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up

Must Read

lwx_sgx_250319_25.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 1.4%

lwx_singapore_250319_42.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

lwx_pennyscandal_250319_1.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

National Wages Council seeks public feedback on wage, employment-related issues

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening