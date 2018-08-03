You are here

Home > Transport

India's Jet Airways warns staff time and funds are running out: source

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 2:26 PM

[NEW DELHI] India's biggest full-service carrier Jet Airways Ltd has told its pilots the airline may be grounded in 60 days unless cost-cutting measures including pay cuts are put in place, a senior company executive told Reuters on Friday.

Pilots who have refused a proposed 15 per cent pay cut for two years had been informed that the airline was running out of time to slash costs and raise revenue, the source said.

The company was looking at sales and distribution, payroll, maintenance and other areas for savings to create a "healthier and a more resilient business", a company spokesman said in a statement.

Management was in talks with all stakeholders, he added, without giving further details.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jet Airways is looking for working capital loans but banks want the airline to show a turnaround commitment, the source said, adding that salary reduction was part of the same issue.

"There are some job losses across verticals but not among pilots," the source added, declining to be named as the talks with staff were private.

Shares of Jet Airways were down 4.2 per cent at 0600 GMT while the broader market was 0.7 per cent higher.

COST CUTTING

Surging fuel prices and a weaker rupee are hurting Indian airlines, with the country's leading carrier IndiGo reporting a 97 per cent plunge in profit on Monday.

Jet Airways agreed last month to purchase 75 Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft to meet domestic passenger demand, taking its total order for the wide-body planes to 225.

The airline said the planes would enhance efficiency and lower costs, a move that is likely to reduce losses and improve competitiveness.

The company, part owned by Etihad Airways, had net debt of 81.5 billion rupees (S$1.62 billion) as of end-March with the bulk of it being US dollar denominated.

Jet Airways in July 2017 asked dozens of junior pilots to take 30-50 per cent salary and stipend cuts or quit, sources had told Reuters.

The management team including Chairman Naresh Goyal had informed employees that drastic measures were needed, the Economic Times daily reported earlier on Friday, citing two executives.

Separately, newspaper Mint reported that Jet Airways had approached investment bankers again to help sell a stake in the carrier, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

REUTERS

Transport

Toyota posts record Q1 profit, maintains full-year forecast

Dockless bike-sharing startup set to brave Sao Paulo streets

With spotlight fading, Detroit auto show moves to summer

BMW beats Q2 forecasts as new anti-pollution rules dent rivals

CCCS's anti-competitive ruling on Grab-Uber merger fair: lawyers

Ryde to offer 'dynamic fixed fares' for taxis by Sept

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on overheated valuations

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

TEMASEK Holdings.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek sets up S$5b medium-term note programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening