You are here

Home > Transport

Indonesia car sales to halve due to coronavirus pandemic, says ministry

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

TOTAL car sales by Indonesia's automotive sector is expected to plunge 50 per cent this year as domestic and export demand shrinks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's industry ministry said on Wednesday, citing industry association Gaikindo.

Last year, a total of 1.03 million cars were sold in the country, Southeast Asia's largest economy, while more than 843,000 units were exported in the form of completely knocked-down or completely built-up units, data from Gaikindo shows.

The industry ministry said in a statement that it has put forward Gaikindo's request for tax breaks to the finance ministry to help automakers weather the impact of the virus, which has infected 2,738 people in Indonesia and killed 221.

Globally, the virus has infected around 1.4 million and killed over 81,000, upending lives, businesses and disrupting supply chains as governments impose lockdowns to contain the spread. Travel curbs have hit demand across several sectors, including autos, as people stay at home.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Should identifying the immune population be on the cards in the battle against Covid-19?

For Indonesia, the auto sector is an important indicator of economic health as domestic car sales are often used to gauge private consumption. The sector contributes about 4% to the GDP excluding oil and gas, according to the industry ministry.

"Disruption in the automotive industry will affect the national economy as the industry has a significant contribution to GDP," Putu Juli Ardika, a director at the industry ministry, said in a statement.

Domestic car sales in January and February fell 2.4 per cent on-year to 159,997, while exports fell 21.5 per ce.

Indonesia's car market is dominated by Japanese brands, with Toyota and Daihatsu leading sales. REUTERS

Transport

Khazanah sceptical about GSV's US$2.5b offer for MAS

Khazanah sceptical about GSV's US$2.5b offer for Malaysia Airlines: report

Uruguay approves flight to evacuate Aussies, Kiwis from infected ship

Regulator test flight of Boeing 737 MAX delayed to May: sources

Airbus struggles to gauge size of scale-back to production

Risks of infection causing headaches over crew changes

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 05:00 AM
Technology

Hong Kong-based BDx acquires Singapore data centre

HONG KONG-BASED Big Data Exchange (BDx) has acquired a data centre in Singapore, its first outside of the greater...

Apr 9, 2020 12:18 AM
Technology

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

[WASHINGTON] Zoom Video Communications has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set...

Apr 8, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

[WASHINGTON]  US Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, his team said Wednesday, clearing...

UPDATED 5 hours 21 min ago
Apr 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

HG Metal gets approval to continue on-site operations

HG METAL Manufacturing's wholly-owned subsidiary HG Construction Steel has received approval from the Ministry of...

Apr 8, 2020 10:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks for postponement of scheme meetings, extension of moratorium

HYFLUX on Tuesday filed urgent applications in the High Court to postpone the scheme meetings scheduled to take...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.