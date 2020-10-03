You are here

Home > Transport

Investors load US$500m into Uber's trucking business

Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 6:54 AM

nz_uber_031039.jpg
Uber on Friday said an investment group led by Greenbriar Equity is pumping US$500 million into its trucking unit.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber on Friday said an investment group led by Greenbriar Equity is pumping US$500 million into its trucking unit.

The preferred stock financing values Uber Freight at US$3.3 billion, and comes as the San Francisco-based company's core ride-sharing service is stalled due to the pandemic.

Uber Freight matches truckers to shippers in much the way the ride service connects passengers with drivers in the so-called on-demand economy.

While Uber's ride service has suffered due to people hunkering down or being reluctant to get into cars with strangers due to Covid-19 risk, the freight unit, which launched in 2017, has grown.

"We have led the industry with technology, transforming dated and analog processes to ensure that both shippers and carriers are equipped to succeed in a rapidly changing industry," said Uber Freight chief Lior Ron.

SEE ALSO

Seattle sets minimum wage for Lyft, Uber drivers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Uber said it will retain a majority stake in Freight, using the money to expand the logistics platform and speed up technology innovation.

"We are excited to support Uber Freight in the next stage of its development," said Greenbriar managing partner Michael Weiss.

"We believe that carriers and shippers will be increasingly attracted to the convenience and simplicity that Uber Freight offers in a complex marketplace."

Greenbriar has been involved in the logistics sector for decades and brings expertise that Uber Freight can tap into, Weiss added.

Uber reported a US$1.8 billion loss in the second quarter of this year as the Covid-19 pandemic caused its shared-ride business revenue to plunge.

Meanwhile, California has filed lawsuits against Uber and Lyft for alleged wage theft by misclassifying drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, in violation of a recently enacted state law.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are backing a state ballot initiative in November's election which would classify rideshare drivers and other gig-economy workers as independent contractors, while offering certain benefits such as minimum wage, sick leave and workers' compensation.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Pelosi urges US airlines to stop layoffs, backs aid

Tesla reports record quarterly deliveries as factories ramps up

Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

Malaysia Airlines reaching out lessors, creditors as it plans urgent restructuring

Malaysia Airlines parent company says group is running out of cash: letter

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 3, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim wishes Trump a speedy recovery: KCNA

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Donald Trump after the US president's diagnosis with...

Oct 3, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Biden tests negative for coronavirus, heads to Michigan

[WILMINGTON, United States] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Friday he has tested negative for Covid...

Oct 3, 2020 06:52 AM
Life & Culture

New Bond film release falls victim to virus

[LONDON] The makers of the new James Bond movie - which has already had its release date pushed back once due to the...

Oct 3, 2020 06:50 AM
Transport

Pelosi urges US airlines to stop layoffs, backs aid

[NEW YORK] Airline workers at risk of layoffs were given hope of a possible reprieve on Friday after House Speaker...

Oct 3, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Obama extends support to Trump, despite 'political fight'

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Barack Obama on Friday sent a message of support to White House successor Donald...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

Scandal-hit Bellagraph Nova says still bidding for Newcastle

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.