Italy pulling out of high speed rail link would cost it up to 4b euros: paper

[MILAN] Any decision by Italy not to go ahead with a high speed rail link to France, known as TAV ,would cost the country up to four billion euros (S$6.2 billion), daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday citing a document.

The figures are included in a document attached to a cost-benefit analysis of the project carried out by a commission appointed by Italy's ministry of Transport, the report added.

The cost-benefit analysis, which is still secret, had been sent by Rome to Paris and to the European Union.

REUTERS