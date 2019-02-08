You are here

Italy pulling out of high speed rail link would cost it up to 4b euros: paper

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 2:54 PM

[MILAN] Any decision by Italy not to go ahead with a high speed rail link to France, known as TAV ,would cost the country up to four billion euros (S$6.2 billion), daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday citing a document.

The figures are included in a document attached to a cost-benefit analysis of the project carried out by a commission appointed by Italy's ministry of Transport, the report added.

The cost-benefit analysis, which is still secret, had been sent by Rome to Paris and to the European Union.

