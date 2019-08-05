Japanese automakers' sales slump in South Korea as boycott bites

Japanese automakers saw their combined South Korean vehicle sales slump in July, data showed on Monday, after Japan's export curbs to Korea sparked a consumer backlash.

Toyota Motor saw its July sales slump 32 per cent from a year earlier in South Korea, while Honda's sales skidded 34 per cent, according to data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

In July, Japan tightened controls on exports to South Korea, escalating a row over wartime forced labourers and sparking a boycott of Japanese products by South Korean consumers.

REUTERS