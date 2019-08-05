You are here

Japanese automakers' sales slump in South Korea as boycott bites

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 9:25 AM

AK_tta_0508.jpg
Japanese automakers saw their combined South Korean vehicle sales slump in July, data showed on Monday, after Japan's export curbs to Korea sparked a consumer backlash.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Toyota Motor saw its July sales slump 32 per cent from a year earlier in South Korea, while Honda's sales skidded 34 per cent, according to data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

In July, Japan tightened controls on exports to South Korea, escalating a row over wartime forced labourers and sparking a boycott of Japanese products by South Korean consumers.

REUTERS

