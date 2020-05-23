You are here

Home > Transport

Japan's SpaceJet maker closes overseas sites, mulls cuts at home amid coronavirus squeeze

Sat, May 23, 2020 - 1:06 PM

[BENGALURU] SpaceJet regional aircraft maker, Mitsubishi Aircraft, said it is closing overseas operations that employ hundreds of people and may cut staff at home after its parent company slashed the development budget for Japan's first commercial aircraft in a century.

The move, which comes as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the aviation industry, casts doubt over the future of Japan's commercial aircraft ambitions and will at the very least delay certification of Mitsubishi's first plane, the M90.

Mitsubishi Aircraft has already shelved plans for a shorter variant, the M100, seen as key to winning orders in the lucrative US market.

"The company has had to make difficult decisions that will significantly reduce its global activities and will have a major impact on its entire organisation," a spokesman told Reuters. "We do anticipate a reduction to our organisation in Japan, but is not entirely clear yet," he added.

Closures will include offices in Washington State and Montreal, Canada, with Mitsubishi Aircraft keeping a small team of engineers to carry out aircraft maintenance at its test site in Moses Lake, a three hour drive from Seattle, the company said.

SEE ALSO

97 dead, 2 survivors from Pakistan plane crash: health ministry

The aircraft maker's parent, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' (MHI) cut the aircraft unit's budget this year by more than half to 60 billion yen (S$795 million) due to the coronavirus downturn.

This is the latest and most serious setback yet for an aircraft programme that has already been delayed six times. The first Mitsubishi regional jet was supposed to go into operation in 2013, but will not be delivered to launch customer ANA Holdings until after March next year.

MHI, which is purchasing Bombardier Inc's regional jet business, has so far remained committed to a project that Japan's government has promoted as a once in a generation chance for the country to establish itself as a commercial passenger jet maker.

In the year ended March 31, MHI reported a 29.3 billion yen operating loss after swallowing a 263 billion yen charge from Mitsubishi Aircraft.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Hertz files for US bankruptcy protection as car rentals evaporate in pandemic

97 dead, 2 survivors from Pakistan plane crash: health ministry

Nasa gives go-ahead for first crewed SpaceX flight on May 27

Plane crashes in Pakistan with 99 on board, many feared dead

ComfortDelGro Q1 net profit halves on weak ridership amid virus outbreak

At the airport, expect plexiglass, face masks, long queues

BREAKING NEWS

May 23, 2020 12:53 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing politicians say national security law good for business

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's pro-Beijing politicians sought to allay worries about the impact of China's proposed...

May 23, 2020 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

Los Angeles dismisses Trump administration warning over 'unlawful' lockdown

[LOS ANGELES] The mayor of Los Angeles on Friday dismissed a Trump administration warning that the city's continued...

May 23, 2020 11:20 AM
Transport

Hertz files for US bankruptcy protection as car rentals evaporate in pandemic

[NEW YORK] The more than a century old car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on...

May 23, 2020 11:06 AM
Life & Culture

Germans opt for staycations as virus fears linger

[OSTSEEBAD BINZ, Germany] Germans usually love their sun-soaked summer holidays abroad. But fears of a second wave...

May 23, 2020 11:03 AM
Government & Economy

Ramadan rule-breakers: Indonesians try to beat Eid exodus ban

[JAKARTA] Indonesians are turning to smugglers and bogus travel documents to get around bans on an annual end-of-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.