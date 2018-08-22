You are here

Home > Transport

Jet Airways India says it's not aware of any inquiry by govt

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

JET AIRWAYS India Ltd, the carrier that deferred earnings this month pending endorsement of its books by auditors, said it is unaware of any probe initiated by government authorities after a report said the company is under scrutiny for alleged embezzlement of funds.

The Registrar of Companies, which is under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has started an initial inquiry into potential wrongdoings such as diversion of cash, and will also look at the role of auditors, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified citing government rules.

The examination is only preliminary, and it may turn into a formal probe upon any evidence, one of them said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jet Airways "has not received any communication from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in this regard", it said in a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

Shares of the carrier fell as much as 3.9 per cent in Mumbai on Tuesday after Moneycontrol.com first reported the development. The stock has plunged 65 per cent this year, compared with a 9 per cent drop for rival IndiGo, the low-cost airline operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, and a 12 per cent gain for the benchmark Sensex index.

The carrier, part-owned by Etihad Airways PJSC, deferred its earnings originally scheduled for Aug 9 by more than two weeks, saying the company's management and auditors needed more time to finalise its accounts. It will now announce its results on Aug 27. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

bankfile.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SIA.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA brand set for makeover; Singapore carrier seeking creative partner

SIA.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX partners M-Daq to roll out prototype for multi-currency securities trading

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore police recover over S$27m linked to China's Ezubao Ponzi scheme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening