Jurong Port's evolving role

For over 50 years, Jurong Port has served as a premier gateway for vessels carrying general and bulk cargo entering Singapore. The port is strategically located in the industrial hub of Jurong, the heart of Singapore’s industrialisation. Its proximity to Jurong Island, construction, manufacturing, logistics and offshore marine industries, makes it an ideal maritime gateway.

Jurong Port was corporatised in 2001 to give it greater commercial flexibility. Today, the organisation is a world‐class multipurpose port operator that specialises in the efficient handling of general, bulk and containerized cargo. It also manages terminals in Tuas, Penjuru and Marina South to serve the offshore marine and ship supplies industries. In 2018, Jurong Port was recognised by the industry as the Terminal Operator of the Year at the Lloyds' List Asia-Pacific annual awards event.



Embarking on transformation

Jurong Port has continuously adapted to changing economic needs. Although the maritime sector has generally been labour intensive in the handling of general and bulk cargo, giving the impression that it is slower to adopt new technologies, the company has become one of the leaders in innovation among multipurpose ports and it received the National innovation Award in 2016. Through a new Corporate Vision and Strategy, Jurong Port has strived in recent years to re-engineer its multipurpose port business segment.

Due to challenges brought about by an ageing workforce and the need to raise safety standards, it decided to transition from being a landlord to becoming a port operator to tackle these challenges head on, and be in a better position to meet higher customer expectations. Being the port operator also allowed the company to exert a greater level of influence over stevedoring operations which involves coordinating port workers from various subcontractors to lift and move cargo from the ships to the storage spaces. By standardising and digitalising its work processes, and progressively introducing more automation and mechanisation, JP is transforming its waterfront operations. Over the last 3 years, there has been a remarkable improvement in safety and productivity.

"As an operator, Jurong Port was able to grow its competencies as it got to know its customers and their businesses and supply chains more intimately. From looking at the types of cargo passing through its facility, the company began to focus on certain key port users and their industry verticals. In particular, the port aimed to finds ways to streamline the supply chains of its port users by removing inefficiencies and leveraging technology to find solutions," said Mr Ooi Boon Hoe, CEO Jurong Port.

"Although digital disruption is a common problem to most companies and is a key reason to driving change and transformation, Jurong Port has a slightly different impetus because digital initiatives alone may not be sufficient, and we have to adopt the perspective of the industries we serve," said Mr Ooi.

Port-centric ecosystems

While the concept of eco-systems is well-known, Jurong Port’s vision is to develop port-centric ecosystems within the port that involves connecting landward and seaward supply chains for the industries that they serve. This involves reorganising critical nodes along their customers' supply chain to unlock efficiency gains and optimisation for their clients to reduce truck and ship movements, and also their carbon footprint. The benefits of such a port-centric ecosystem include economies of scale leading to increased competitiveness, higher productivity levels, and a leaner supply chain. Leveraging digital technology would unlock new value-added solutions.

"By adopting a port-centric ecosystems approach and enabling them through digitalisation, we are creating a concrete vision of how a next generation multipurpose port can contribute to the industries we serve and reinforce Singapore as a maritime hub," said Mr Ooi.

For instance, Jurong Port is developing a Ready‐Mixed Concrete (RMC) ecosystem to integrate an even larger portion of the construction supply chain within its premises. The RMC project will be a first-of‐its‐kind facility that integrates components of the construction supply chain, such as RMC batching plants, with the existing cement and steel cargo which are also handled at the port. Among other benefits, the project will result in greater land intensification and a reduction in land trucking requirements.



Jurong Port Tank Terminals is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to store clean petroleum products and petrochemicals to support Singapore's energy and chemicals hub.

In another initiative, supporting Singapore’s energy and chemicals sector, Jurong Port and Oiltanking unveiled the Jurong Port Tank Terminals (JPTT) in July. The facility is expected to have a total capacity of approximately 550,000 cubic metres of clean petroleum product storage when phase two of the project is completed.

Jurong Port conducting its first truck-to-ship LNG Bunkering.

The port is also developing a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) breakbulk and distribution facility, which will enable more cost-effective LNG bunkering solutions to complement Singapore’s drive to remain the world’s top bunkering hub.



A focus on talent and sustainability

Jurong Port continuously upgrades the skills of its workforce as it introduces more digitalisation solutions and steps up efforts to automate cargo handling and improve the safety and working environment for port workers. "Through training and continuous improvement programs, we will ensure that we can sustainably meet our current and future cargo requirements for our industries," said Mr Desmond Lim, Chief Strategy Officer of Jurong Port.

Two-third of Jurong Port's warehouse roofs are installed with solar panels making it the world's largest port-based solar generation facility.

Sustainability is another key focus for Jurong Port as it undergoes its transformation. The port houses the world's largest port-based solar panel facility, generating 9.6 megawatt-peak power obviating 11,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually. It has also incorporated environmental features into infrastructure redevelopments, using green construction material and methods to upgrade two berths, making it the world's first Green Berths.

Through building port‐centric ecosystems and digital collaborative platforms, Jurong Port has taken great strides towards realising its vision of becoming a Next Generation Multipurpose Port and reinforcing Singapore’s maritime hub status. In the process, the company will also contribute to the transforming Singapore’s industries; from energy and chemicals to logistics and construction.