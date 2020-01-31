You are here

Home > Transport

Korean Air parent shareholders join forces to oust management

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 5:32 PM

rk_koreanair_310120.jpg
Key shareholders of Korean Air's parent company said in a statement on Friday that the airline and its parent group need professional executives, not current management.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] Three key shareholders of Korean Air's parent company joined forces to oust the airline's current management, saying on Friday the airline and its parent needed professional executives and they would work together in an upcoming shareholders' meeting.

The statement comes amid a family feud between the South Korean flag carrier's CEO and group chairman Cho Won-tae and his sister ahead of a shareholders meeting in March.

Mr Cho's sister, Heather Cho, a former Korean Air executive whose "nut rage" incident in 2014 made global headlines, has accused her brother of disobeying their late father's will for the family to work together for the management of the group.

Heather Cho, local activist fund KCGI and Bando Engineering & Construction, shareholders in Korean Air parent company Hanjin KAL, said in a joint statement the airline and parent Hanjin Group's "current management situation is a serious crisis and it cannot be improved by the current management", and professional managers must be introduced.

"To this end, we agreed to actively cooperate in activities for the growth and development of Hanjin Group, including exercising voting rights and putting forth proposals at the upcoming Hanjin KAL shareholders' meeting," they said.

SEE ALSO

Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress accuses brother over father's will

The recent public feud between the Cho siblings had generated speculation that Heather Cho may attempt to unseat his 44-year-old brother, who became chairman of the conglomerate controlled by Hanjin KAL after his father's death last year.

Cho Won-tae's seat on the board of Hanjin KAL, which owns about 30 per cent stake in Korean Air, is set to renewed by shareholder vote in March as a three-year term expires. Both siblings have about 6.5 per cent stakes respectively in the holding company.

South Korean media have reported that Walter Cho has consulted with Delta Air Lines, which owns a 10 per cent stake in the holding company.

KCGI, Bando and Heather Cho together have about a 32 per cent stake in Hanjin KAL.

Korean Air did not have an immediate comment.

REUTERS

Transport

Hyundai Motor to suspend some SUV output in S Korea as virus disrupts supplies

Mitsubishi Motors posts surprise Q3 operating loss as car sales slide

Aston Martin nears deal to sell stake to Formula One billionaire

3 stations on Thomson-East Coast Line begin operations

Volkswagen offers to buy all of Navistar for US$2.9b

SIA, Silkair and Scoot to cut capacity into China after demand hit by virus

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 06:18 PM
Government & Economy

'Strong Budget' to support economy amid virus outbreak: Lawrence Wong

MINISTER for National Development and Second Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday that the government is...

Jan 31, 2020 06:02 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore turning away all Chinese visitors in latest Wuhan virus restriction

SINGAPORE is temporarily closing its doors to all Chinese passport holders and visitors who were in mainland China...

Jan 31, 2020 05:57 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor to suspend some SUV output in S Korea as virus disrupts supplies

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor said on Friday it planned to skip South Korean production of its Palisade sport utility...

Jan 31, 2020 05:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

Bidders value Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit at more than 15 billion euros: CEO

[BOCHUM] German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, which focuses on industrial engineering and steel production, on Friday...

Jan 31, 2020 05:45 PM
Government & Economy

Britain reports first two cases of coronavirus

[LONDON] Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly