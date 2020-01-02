You are here

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 9:24 PM

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese judicial source told Reuters.
AFP

[BEIRUT] Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese judicial source told Reuters.

The request, an Interpol red notice that calls on authorities to arrest a wanted person, was received by Lebanon's internal security forces and has yet to be referred to the judiciary, the source said.

Ghosn fled to Beirut from Japan, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.

Lebanese government officials could not immediately be reached to say what - if any - action would be taken.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said no decision had been taken with regard to the warrant.

In past cases, where Lebanon has received red notices for Lebanese citizens resident in the country, the suspects have not been detained but their passports have been confiscated and a bail has been set, the source said. 

REUTERS

