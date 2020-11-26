You are here

Home > Transport
BT EXCLUSIVE: VIRUS OUTBREAK

Logistics players ramp up for booster shot from Covid vaccines

Many providers are beefing up their cold chain capabilities and planning for the daunting logistical needs of vaccine distribution
Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

nz_vaccine_261121.jpg
Mass Covid-19 vaccines are on the way - and the logistics opportunities they will throw up are not lost on the industry.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

MASS Covid-19 vaccines are on the way - and the logistics opportunities they will throw up are not lost on the industry.

Many logistics firms - global supply chains and last-mile operators - are ramping up their cold chain capabilities and positioning themselves for a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 06:01 AM
Technology

DoctorxDentist wipes platform of reviews after SMC issues advisory to doctors

DOCTORXDENTIST has removed all reviews of doctors from its online platform after the Singapore Medical Council...

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

THE formal nod from India's central bank for DBS to take over cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), as announced...

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

THE vendor for the Health Sciences Authority which accidentally put online the personal information of about 800,000...

Nov 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Transport

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia has proposed some changes to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Project, and...

Nov 26, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS selling Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for US$2.18b

[NEW YORK] US media group ViacomCBS said Wednesday it is selling Simon & Schuster to rival publisher Penguin...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for