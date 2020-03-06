You are here

Home > Transport
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Los Angeles port hit hard by Covid-19

Container volume activity expected to drop by as much as 17% for Q1 2020
Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

THE Port of Los Angeles, the biggest in the United States, has been significantly impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak and is forecasting a 15 to 17 per cent drop in activity in the first quarter of the year, officials said Wednesday.

Eugene Seroka, the executive director of the port, which mainly handles cargo to and from China, told the Los Angeles City Council that the facility experienced 20 to 25 per cent less business last month than in February 2019.

He said some 40 vessels that had been scheduled to arrive at the port in April have had their arrivals cancelled due to the outbreak of the virus. "We have advised the marketplace that we expect first quarter container volume to be down 15 to 17 per cent," he said.

He warned that the drop in business would hit workers and the wider community. "In summation, for our port community, less cargo means fewer jobs," he said, adding that some dock workers have been asked to stay home because there is not enough work.

SEE ALSO

Analysts downgrade Singapore banks after US Fed rate cut

"It is our estimation that the effects of the coronavirus and the downturn in trade will cost us tens of billions of dollars in the industry when all is said and done," he warned.

"The issue today is that empty containers, perishable commodities and agricultural products are stacking up at our ports because of those vessel sailing cancellations," he added.

"That will cause the American farmer further harm on top of the trade tariffs," he said, referring to the US-China trade war.

Phillip Sanfield, a spokesman for the port, told AFP that the drop in activity was similar to the decline experienced during the 2009 recession. He said more than half the port's business is with China, which mainly exports furniture, auto parts, apparel, footwear and electronics to the US.

Among the goods the US sends to China are recycled products, raw materials such as cotton, scrap metal, and some agricultural goods including soybeans and beef.

The American Association of Port Authorities said in a statement last week that cargo volume at many US ports in the first quarter of 2020 may be down by 20 per cent or more from 2019 because of the spreading virus. AFP

Transport

Epidemic could cost airlines US$113b in lost revenues: Iata

One year after 737 MAX crash, aviation giant Boeing is at a crossroads

High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

S$60b earmarked for expansion, renewal of rail network over next decade: Khaw

Dutch trial seeks justice for MH17 families

UK regional airline Flybe says it is entering administration

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 12:06 AM
Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid

[WASHINGTON] US Senator Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the...

Mar 5, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort hits 10-week low

[NEW YORK] Consumer confidence among Americans slid to a 10-week low as views of the buying climate dimmed amid...

Mar 5, 2020 11:35 PM
Banking & Finance

Money markets say a BOE cut is nailed on, less so for the ECB

[LONDON] Money markets traders say the Bank of England will cut rates this month and it's just a question of how...

Mar 5, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labour market...

Mar 5, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

MAS sees a spike in scam calls

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has noticed a spike in fraudulent calls impersonating the regulator,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.