LTA awards S$34.3m civil contract for Hume station on Downtown Line

Artist's impression of Hume station, which is targeted to open in 2025.

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a S$34.3 million civil contract to private construction firm JSM Construction Group for the upcoming Hume station on the Downtown Line.

A station box with basic structural provisions had earlier been constructed for Hume station. The new contract covers the construction of a station entrance, ventilation shaft and fitting-out works, said LTA in its press statement on Thursday.

To fit out the underground station into an operational one, JSM Construction will be undertaking extensive installation works including architectural, plumbing and sanitary requirements. The majority of these works will be carried out only after train services have stopped running and when the operator is not carrying out maintenance works, said LTA.

Hume station is located along Upper Bukit Timah Road between the Hillview and Beauty World stations, and is targeted to open in 2025. It is expected to provide more convenient access for members of the public to the Rail Corridor (Central) and Former Ford Factory, in addition to serving existing residential developments along Hume Avenue.

Beyond civil works, Hume station will require the installation and testing of rail systems and electrical and mechanical (E&M) services. LTA said it will award contracts for such E&M services later this quarter, while the rail systems will be procured from the incumbent contractors who had earlier supplied them for the Downtown Line.

Testing will also be carried out upon the completion of installation works, before the station can open for passenger service.

Highlighting the firm's "wide-ranging" experience in the construction sector that includes MRT station upgrading works, LTA says JSM Construction is in the midst of carrying out addition and alteration works for Pasir Ris station along East-West Line.

The firm had previously worked on providing additional platforms at Choa Chu Kang MRT/LRT station, added the transport authority.