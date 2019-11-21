LTA awards S$739.5m contract to build depot for Jurong Region Line

Artist's impression of Tengah Depot, which will support operations on the 24-station Jurong Region Line.

CHINA Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch) has snagged a S$739.5 million civil contract to design and construct Tengah Depot and associated facilities, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday evening.

The depot for the Jurong Region Line will comprise an integrated rail and bus depot, ancillary buildings and a four-storey transport workers’ dormitory that can accommodate 450 bus captains.

Construction on Tengah Depot will start in 2020 and is expected to complete in 2026.

China Railway 11 is a construction firm that has completed rail-related projects worldwide, LTA said.

In Singapore, the company has completed major infrastructure projects, including three MRT stations (Tuas Link, Tuas West Road and Tuas Crescent stations) and their associated railway viaducts.

The company also built Singapore’s first integrated rail and road viaduct as part of the Tuas West Extension project.

Located to the west of Tengah New Town, Tengah Depot will be Singapore’s 10th MRT depot.

It occupies a 44.5-hectare site and is designed for the stabling and maintenance of 100 four-car trains and 600 buses, as well as their maintenance facilities.

It will support operations on the 24-station Jurong Region Line, which will also open from 2026.