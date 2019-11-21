You are here

Home > Transport

LTA awards S$739.5m contract to build depot for Jurong Region Line

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 9:54 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

TengahDepotLTA.JPG
Artist's impression of Tengah Depot, which will support operations on the 24-station Jurong Region Line.
PHOTO: LTA

CHINA Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch) has snagged a S$739.5 million civil contract to design and construct Tengah Depot and associated facilities, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Wednesday evening.

The depot for the Jurong Region Line will comprise an integrated rail and bus depot, ancillary buildings and a four-storey transport workers’ dormitory that can accommodate 450 bus captains.

Construction on Tengah Depot will start in 2020 and is expected to complete in 2026.

China Railway 11 is a construction firm that has completed rail-related projects worldwide, LTA said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Singapore, the company has completed major infrastructure projects, including three MRT stations (Tuas Link, Tuas West Road and Tuas Crescent stations) and their associated railway viaducts.

SEE ALSO

LTA to deploy 60 electric buses by ST Engineering, Chinese firms next year

The company also built Singapore’s first integrated rail and road viaduct as part of the Tuas West Extension project.

Located to the west of Tengah New Town, Tengah Depot will be Singapore’s 10th MRT depot.

It occupies a 44.5-hectare site and is designed for the stabling and maintenance of 100 four-car trains and 600 buses, as well as their maintenance facilities.

It will support operations on the 24-station Jurong Region Line, which will also open from 2026.

Transport

Chinese airlines turn to Asia as long-haul losses pile up

General Motors sues Fiat Chrysler over bribes to auto union

Uber to test letting riders record trip chats

SIA-MAB partnership is about dollars and sense

Airlines' fuel practices raise doubts over environmental commitments

COEs end mixed, price gap between categories slims

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares dive at open on passage of US rights bill

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares plunged more than one per cent in the opening exchanges of Thursday after US lawmakers...

Nov 21, 2019 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.86%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday following news of the government...

Nov 21, 2019 09:28 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, Ascott Reit, CDLHT, SPH Reit, GDS Global

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Nov 21, 2019 09:21 AM
Companies & Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell Novotel hotel for S$375.9m, buy W Singapore hotel for S$324m

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) will sell Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay, part of a Liang Court site for redevelopment...

Nov 21, 2019 09:18 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit launches private placement to raise at least S$161.5m

SPH Reit has launched a private placement to raise at least S$161.5 million to partially fund its proposed A$670...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly