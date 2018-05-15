You are here

Home > Transport

LTA calls tender to purchase 100 three-door buses to go on the road in 2020

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 3:02 PM

A HUNDRED three-door buses will begin plying roads here in two years, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) continues to explore its suitability.

LTA on Tuesday called for a tender to purchase the 100 buses, which it said will be deployed in 2020.

LTA said that this will allow it to better assess the suitability of implementing such buses throughout its fleet, as well as replace ageing buses.

This follows positive feedback from commuters and encouraging results of previous three-door bus trials, LTA added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2017, Tower Transit Singapore operated a double decker bus with three doors on service route 143 for five months from March to September.

Besides having three doors, the bus also had other friendly features such as a passenger information display system, USB ports and wheelchair space.

From June 2017 to January this year, SMRT ran services 190 and 901 using a three-door single deck bus.“Commuters welcomed the additional door on the buses as it made boarding and alighting from buses smoother and quicker,” LTA said.

The authority said that it will work with bus supplies to look at improving the current bus designs to further enhance commuter flows and shorten journey times.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

easyJet to expand holiday business after strong first half

easyJet to expand holiday business after strong first half

Malaysia aviation regulator denies it pressured AirAsia to cancel election flights

Random ID checks at Australia airports amid terror fears

Proxy advisor Glass Lewis urges vote against Hyundai Mobis plan

Proxy advisor Glass Lewis urges vote against Hyundai Mobis plan

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening