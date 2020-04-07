You are here

Home > Transport

Lufthansa grounds Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 11:56 PM

doc7a1m5szf8io18kmkmlpo_doc7a1m8dwfdbp1j7ppm4e5.jpg
Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul which includes cutting flight capacity across the group.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul which includes cutting flight capacity across the group.

Lufthansa will cut capacity at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, including reducing the number of aircraft in service for Lufthansa and Eurowings, it said.

"Germanwings flight operations will be discontinued. All options resulting from this are to be discussed with the respective unions," the company said, confirming what two sources familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

Global airlines warned on Tuesday that 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn and the industry's representative body IATA said airline finances were so fragile they could not afford to refund customers.

In Europe the sector is ripe for consolidation.

SEE ALSO

WhatsApp tightens sharing limits to curb virus misinformation

Whereas four airlines control 80 per cent of the US market, Europe has remained fragmented, with the budget segment already in trouble before the coronavirus struck and Lufthansa's rivals Germania and Air Berlin put out of business. 

REUTERS

Transport

Airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled tickets: IATA

Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger

Singapore enlists grounded air crew for virus prevention service

Finnair's passenger numbers drop 56% in March

Airbus struggles to gauge how much scaling back is too much

GSV bids US$2.5b for Malaysia Airlines, says funded by European bank

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 11:29 PM
Technology

WhatsApp tightens sharing limits to curb virus misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] WhatsApp on Tuesday placed new limits on message forwarding as part of an effort to curb the spread...

Apr 7, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

106 new Covid-19 cases, 39 linked to known clusters at foreign worker dormitories

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 106 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (April 7) said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its...

Apr 7, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

US economy will eventually reopen but with big changes: Kudlow

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the US economy when the nation's top health experts give...

Apr 7, 2020 10:38 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi expects virus cases to spike up to 200,000

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000...

Apr 7, 2020 10:04 PM
Transport

Airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled tickets: IATA

[LONDON] Global airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled flights because of the coronavirus crisis, said the head...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.