You are here

Home > Transport

Mercedes-Benz to build smart brand cars with Geely in China's Xi'an: senior executive

Sat, Jan 11, 2020 - 1:50 PM

rk_Mercedes-Benz_110120.jpg
Mercedes-Benz will build smart-branded electric cars with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in the Chinese city of Xian from a base with annual capacity of around 150,000 vehicles, a senior official from its German parent Daimler AG said on Saturday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Mercedes-Benz will build smart-branded electric cars with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in the Chinese city of Xian from a base with annual capacity of around 150,000 vehicles, a senior official from its German parent Daimler AG said on Saturday.

Daimler's executive vice-president in China Leng Yan made the comments to Reuters on the sidelines of China's EV100 forum in Beijing, an annual event where senior auto industry executives meet to discuss policies and the market.

Geely and Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday they would each invest 2.7 billion yuan (S$524.4 million) in a China-based venture to build "premium and intelligent electrified" vehicles under the Smart brand.

Like Mercedes-Benz, Smart is a Daimler marque. The firms said at the time that the venture, which will be based in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo, will have manufacturing capacity in China and sales operations in China and Germany.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Geely, which holds a 9.7 per cent stake in Stuttgart-based Daimler, is building car plants in Xian, according to construction bidding documents on its website. Daimler, which partners with BAIC Group to make luxury Mercedes-Benz cars in Beijing, also builds trucks with BAIC's unit Beiqi Foton Motor.

SEE ALSO

China's Geely in talks to take stake in Aston Martin

Smart delivered about 116,800 vehicles worldwide in 2019, Daimler said in a Jan 9 statement.

REUTERS

Transport

Japan seeks Interpol wanted notice for Ghosn's wife

Downing of Ukraine jet 'unforgivable mistake': Iran's Rouhani

Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane

Lufthansa extends Iran cancellations, resumes flights to Iraq

China's Geely in talks to take stake in Aston Martin

Airbus net orders rise but lag behind deliveries in 2019

BREAKING

Jan 11, 2020 01:46 PM
Government & Economy

China's Communist Party expels ex-chairman of China Development Bank

[SHANGHAI] A former chairman of the China Development Bank, Hu Huaibang, has been expelled from the country's ruling...

Jan 11, 2020 01:45 PM
Government & Economy

Japan seeks Interpol wanted notice for Ghosn's wife

[TOKYO] Japanese authorities have requested the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) for an Interpol...

Jan 11, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

Huawei's Meng can be extradited to US, Canada attorney general says

[MONTREAL] Canada's Department of Justice said a Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver could be extradited to the...

Jan 11, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

Downing of Ukraine jet 'unforgivable mistake': Iran's Rouhani

[TEHRAN] Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday said his country "deeply regrets" the shooting down of a...

Jan 11, 2020 11:44 AM
Government & Economy

Climate at mercy of politics in 2020, experts warn

[PARIS] 2020 is the most crucial year yet for humanity's plan to dodge the bullet of catastrophic global warming,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly