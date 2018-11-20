You are here

Mitsubishi to propose removing Ghosn as chairman: statement

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 12:28 AM

doc72u51z7qivd18ev558ga_doc6ueacdi596h16dhn72qj.jpg
Japanese automaker Mitsubishi said it planned to propose the removal of Carlos Ghosn(centre right) as chairman after his arrest over allegations of financial misconduct.
Bloomberg

[TOKYO] Japanese automaker Mitsubishi said it planned to propose the removal of Carlos Ghosn as chairman after his arrest over allegations of financial misconduct.

"In response to the arrest of Ghosn, and since the alleged misconduct is related to a corporate governance and compliance issue, it is to be proposed to the Board of Directors to promptly remove Ghosn," the firm said.

It came after Nissan said it too would propose Ghosn's ouster as chairman and Renault said its board would meet soon on the auto titan's future after his arrest in Tokyo.

AFP

sentifi.com

