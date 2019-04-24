You are here

Home > Transport
STRAIT TALK

More people, more trade, more shipping demand?

Global group official warns that avoiding overcapacity and unsustainably low freight rates still major challenge
Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

THE United Nations has revised its projections for population growth upwards to 8.6 billion in 2030, from 7.7 billion last year. Those figures were quoted by Simon Bennett, the deputy secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the shipowners global representative body.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Phase 1 of mega Tuas port on track to open in 2021

Indonesia, Malaysia rail projects may give China more deals

Electric vehicle study sees opportunity for utilities

Aussie WWII ship sunk by Japanese submarine found

Oman Aviation seeks up to US$6b for airline, airports: CEO

Musk says a million self-driving Teslas will be on the road next year

Editor's Choice

Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

Apr 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening