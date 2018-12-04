You are here

Home > Transport

Morgan Stanley predicts Ford to cut 25,000 jobs in overhaul

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 3:30 PM

colin-ford-4.JPG
Ford Motor Co.'s US$11 billion restructuring could cost 25,000 employees their jobs, exceeding the cutbacks General Motors Co. announced last week, according to Morgan Stanley.
PHOTO: REUTERS

 [SOUTHFIELD, Michigan] Ford Motor Co.'s US$11 billion restructuring could cost 25,000 employees their jobs, exceeding the cutbacks General Motors Co. announced last week, according to Morgan Stanley.

Ford has yet to detail its job cuts, but Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicts they could be larger than GM's in a note to investors.

"We estimate a large portion of Ford's restructuring actions will be focused on Ford Europe, a business we currently value at negative US$7 billion," Jonas wrote. "But we also expect a significant restructuring effort in North America, involving significant numbers of both salaried and hourly UAW and CAW workers."

Ford's 70,000 salaried employees have been told they face unspecified job losses by the middle of next year as the automaker works through an "organizational redesign" aimed at creating a white-collar workforce "designed for speed," according to Karen Hampton, a spokeswoman.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These actions will come largely outside of North America," Hampton said of Ford's restructuring. "All of this work is ongoing and publishing a job-reduction figure at this point would be pure speculation."

Ford also is cutting shifts at two US factories in the spring and transferring workers to plants building big SUVs and transmissions for pickups in moves that the automaker said will not result in job reductions.

Jonas said other automakers will be forced to follow GM's and Ford's actions as the industry transforms, first to abandon factories building slow-selling sedans and ultimately to retool to build electric and self-driving vehicles.

"We believe existential business model risk will be prioritized over near-term profits and cash return," Jonas wrote. "We still do not believe investor expectations have fully considered the near-term earnings risk."

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Lion Air ponders cancelling Boeing jets in row over crash: sources

Nissan directors meet to pick chairman to succeed arrested Ghosn

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

SembMarine's pursuit of green projects faces hurdle

Qatar Airways offers Qsuite business class to and from Singapore

China has agreed to lower, remove tariffs on cars: Trump

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

Must Read

2018-11-14T172006Z_74712961_RC12CE356C20_RTRMADP_3_LUXURY-OUTLOOK-BAIN.JPG
Dec 4, 2018
Consumer

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for luxury living: Julius Baer report

ron sim.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Private equity firm KKR takes up 'significant stake' in lifestyle products group V3 in S$500m deal

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets third extension on creditor's deadline to find buyer for Tuaspring

(L-R) Danny Gilligan, Cofounder Data Republic.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Garage

Australia's Data Republic raises A$22m in Series B round led by Singtel's Innov8; SIA takes stake in the tech startup

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening