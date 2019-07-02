You are here

Home > Transport

Mumbai airport investor gets court approval to sell stake to 3rd party

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

SOUTH Africa's Bidvest Group Ltd won court approval to sell its holding in Mumbai International Airport to a third party, dealing a blow to majority holder GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd's bid to increase its ownership.

The ruling allowed unit Bid Services Division (Mauritius) Ltd to divest its 13.5 per cent stake, dismissing GVK's effort to exercise its right of first refusal. The judge said that GVK failed to show any preparedness to purchase the shares.

GVK's appeal was "ambitious" and it "inflated" the company's readiness to buy, the court said. Despite several rounds of negotiations to reach an out-of-court settlement, GVK did not show a "genuine inclination" to complete the transaction, according to the ruling.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

GVK, which is trying to increase its stake to 74 per cent from 50.5 per cent, had offered in March to buy a 10 per cent stake held by a unit of Airports Co South Africa. Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises Ltd is eyeing a stake in Mumbai airport, according to local media reports.

India will become the third-largest air traffic market in 10 years, with more first-time flyers emerging from the country's growing middle class, according to the International Air Transport Association. In February, Adani Enterprises was the highest bidder to develop and operate six Indian airports, a foray into the world's fastest-growing aviation market last year.

A consortium of India's Tata Group, a unit of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and SSG Capital Management are investing 80 billion rupees (S$1.57 billion) to buy a stake in GMR Airports Ltd, which runs India's biggest airport in New Delhi. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

Paris widens clampdown on older diesel cars

Musk guns for delivery record amid profitability concerns at Tesla

China's two largest shipbuilders plan to merge

Singapore and Maldives sign agreements to boost air connectivity, strengthen bilateral coooperation

Paris clamps down on older diesel cars

Editor's Choice

Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
2 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
3 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Must Read

AK_sgsl_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

doc7612tzqaeygka10ul9a_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 1, 2019
Garage

Fintech Singapore Life secures US$90m from Sumitomo Life Insurance

doc7616mqhp8xvzz6g9afd_doc7616qosk9431cwh09m8b.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong protesters run riot in legislature, smashing up doors and walls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening