New electric car models make debut at bigger Singapore Motorshow

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 12:35 PM

Despite an increasingly uncertain economic outlook and a smaller COE quota this year, the Singapore Motorshow opened on Thursday across three floors at the Suntec Convention Centre - up from two last year.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

[SINGAPORE] Despite an increasingly uncertain economic outlook and a smaller COE quota this year, the Singapore Motorshow opened on Thursday across three floors at the Suntec Convention Centre - up from two last year.

The show sees the arrival of several new electric models, including from Chinese-owned brands MG and BYD.

Audi will also unveil its battery-powered e-tron crossover, while Nissan will shown off a Tokidoki version of its Leaf electric car.

The show sees the first Indian-made passenger car in Singapore, the Kia Seltos crossover.

Other debuts include the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar XE, Toyota Altis, and two plug-in hybrid cars from Volvo.

In all, there will be 20 new model launches at the show, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, Singapore Power announced one-month free charging for those who buy an electric car at the show.

Oil giant Shell announced a "carbon-neutral" driving initiative, where Shell fleet customers can opt in on a programme which allows the oil firm to obtain carbon credits to offset whatever CO2 emission the customer's fuel purchase produces.

The cost to the customer is an additional 1.5 cents a litre, which Shell Singapore chairman Aw Kah Peng said "is not a lot, to do our bid for the environment".

THE STRAITS TIMES

