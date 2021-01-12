New US tariffs on French, German aircraft parts to start on Tuesday

[WASHINGTON] US Customs and Border Protection said in a notice issued late on Monday that it will begin collections of new duties on aircraft parts and other products from France and Germany at 12.01am ET (0501 GMT) on Tuesday as part of the long-running Boeing-Airbus subsidy battle.

The notice follows an announcement by the US Trade Representative's office that it would impose an additional 15 per cent tariff on aircraft parts, including fuselage and wing assemblies, and a 25 per cent duties on certain wines.

REUTERS