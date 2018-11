Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo on Monday for financial misconduct, public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media outlets reported.

"The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office arrested Nissan chairman Ghosn on suspicion of violation of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act," NHK said.

AFP