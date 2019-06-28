You are here

Nissan ex-chief Ghosn to hold press conference in Tokyo at 9pm Friday: source

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 1:34 PM

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn will hold a press conference in Tokyo at 9pm (1200 GMT) on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
[TOKYO] Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn will hold a press conference in Tokyo at 9pm (1200 GMT) on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

This would be Ghosn's first press conference since he was arrested in November for financial misconduct and will likely face trial early next year.

He denies the charges and says he is the victim of a boardroom coup, describing former Nissan colleagues as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between the Japanese automaker and Renault, its top shareholder.

