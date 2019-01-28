You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan says co-operating with SEC inquiry after report of probe on executive pay

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 1:43 PM

AK_nissan_2801.jpg
Nissan Motor said on Monday that it was co-operating with an inquiry by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a report said the regulator was investigating the Japanese automaker's disclosures on executive pay.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor said on Monday that it was co-operating with an inquiry by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a report said the regulator was investigating the Japanese automaker's disclosures on executive pay.

Nissan has accused its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, first arrested on Nov 19, of financial misconduct. Prosecutors have charged Nissan along with Ghosn for under-reporting his pay. Ghosn has denied the charges.

Bloomberg, citing sources, said the SEC is examining whether the company maintained adequate controls to prevent improper payments. 

A Nissan spokesman confirmed the automaker received an inquiry from the US regulator, without giving further details. The SEC was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

Nissan shares were down 1.0 per cent at 919 yen in mid-afternoon trade, compared with a 0.4 per cent decline in the Nikkei average.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Lufthansa launches Singapore innovation hub, its first outside Germany

Qantas customers request exercise bikes, virtual reality for 20-hour flights

Macron says France wants to keep Renault-Nissan 'balance'

First challenge for Renault's new chiefs: Ghosn's payout

Not so fast: Most Germans favour speed limits on the Autobahn

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 Retail property market may be on stronger recovery footing

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

BT_20190128_ANGSGX28_3679778.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

file73jorn5275frllj5jmx.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Too ugly to be saved? Singapore weighs fate of its Brutalist buildings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening