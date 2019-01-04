You are here

Nissan's Ghosn to appear in Japanese court within 5 days: NHK

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 2:54 PM

Ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in court within five days after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his detention, NHK reported on Friday.
[TOKYO] Ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in court within five days after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his detention, NHK reported on Friday.

It would be Ghosn's first public appearance since he was arrested on Nov 19 on allegations of financial misconduct. He has since been re-arrested over further allegations.

Ghosn filed a request with the Tokyo District Court on Friday and the court is required to hold a hearing within five days, the national broadcaster reported.

NHK said Ghosn intended to appear, citing his laywer. His Tokyo-based lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, was not reachable for comment.

