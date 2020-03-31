You are here

Home > Transport

No ERP charges at most gantries from April 6 amid fewer cars on roads

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 11:41 AM
UPDATED Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 2:03 PM
rchiasph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

THE majority of electronic road pricing (ERP) gantries in Singapore will be free of charge starting April 6, while the remaining locations will see rates significantly reduced.

This comes as the government cuts ERP rates at 96 per cent of gantries islandwide amid lighter traffic as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said ERP rates at gantries along expressways and arterial roads will be reduced by up to S$2.

This will result in most of them being cut to zero during the majority of time slots starting next Monday.

All gantries in the city will also be free of charge at all times.

SEE ALSO

Trump, Putin discuss oil price plunge, coronavirus

The LTA typically reviews ERP rates on a quarterly basis, with the next scheduled review in end-April. However, in response to the current "exceptional circumstances", it brought forward the next round and will be suspending the regular review process and timelines.

LTA will also review rates more frequently as it expects traffic to decline further should the Covid-19 situation continue.

It added: "This review is not intended to encourage Singaporeans to drive and travel more, and we strongly urge all Singaporeans to continue to adhere to safe-distancing measures and limit non-essential travel as much as possible."

The gantries where charges remain are:

S$1 for the AYE (after Jurong Hall towards city, set of three gantries) between 8.30am and 9am.

Between S$1 and S$4 for the southbound CTE after Braddell Road (set of four gantries) from 7.30am to 9am.

S$3 for the southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road from 8.30am to 9am.

S$1 for the eastbound ECP (before KPE) between 6.30pm and 7pm.

S$1 for the MCE eastbound before exit to Central Boulevard and at slip road from Marina Boulevard (two gantries) between 6.30pm and 7pm.

S$2 for the KPE southbound after Defu flyover between 8am and 9am.

ERP%20Screenshot.jpg

Transport

Air Canada to temporarily lay off half its workforce

Billionaire's Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury superyacht draws outrage

Coronavirus could force GM to delay its redesigned 2021 SUVs

Hyundai unveils plans for smart mobility lab in Jurong Innovation District

Airlines plan furloughs; Air New Zealand sees smaller carrier in a year

Oil traders hustle for tankers to divert US crude to Asia

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 01:54 PM
Government & Economy

Trump, Putin discuss oil price plunge, coronavirus

[Washington] President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed plunging oil prices and the...

Mar 31, 2020 01:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: LMIRT to close all malls, retail spaces in Indonesia for 2 weeks

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) will close its entire portfolio of 23 malls and seven retail spaces in...

Mar 31, 2020 01:39 PM
Government & Economy

Extreme isolation: world's last virus-free corners hold tight

[KOROR, Palau] A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific may seem the perfect place to ride...

Mar 31, 2020 01:37 PM
Technology

Facebook aims US$100m at media hit by the coronavirus

[NEW YORK] Facebook announced Monday that it would dole out US$25 million in grants to local news outlets and spend...

Mar 31, 2020 01:26 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia to suspend all foreign arrivals, barring a few exceptions

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's foreign minister said on Tuesday the government has decided to ban all arrivals and transits...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.