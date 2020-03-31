No ERP charges at most gantries from April 6 amid fewer cars on roads

THE majority of electronic road pricing (ERP) gantries in Singapore will be free of charge starting April 6, while the remaining locations will see rates significantly reduced.

This comes as the government cuts ERP rates at 96 per cent of gantries islandwide amid lighter traffic as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said ERP rates at gantries along expressways and arterial roads will be reduced by up to S$2.

This will result in most of them being cut to zero during the majority of time slots starting next Monday.

All gantries in the city will also be free of charge at all times.

The LTA typically reviews ERP rates on a quarterly basis, with the next scheduled review in end-April. However, in response to the current "exceptional circumstances", it brought forward the next round and will be suspending the regular review process and timelines.

LTA will also review rates more frequently as it expects traffic to decline further should the Covid-19 situation continue.

It added: "This review is not intended to encourage Singaporeans to drive and travel more, and we strongly urge all Singaporeans to continue to adhere to safe-distancing measures and limit non-essential travel as much as possible."

The gantries where charges remain are:

S$1 for the AYE (after Jurong Hall towards city, set of three gantries) between 8.30am and 9am.

Between S$1 and S$4 for the southbound CTE after Braddell Road (set of four gantries) from 7.30am to 9am.

S$3 for the southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road from 8.30am to 9am.

S$1 for the eastbound ECP (before KPE) between 6.30pm and 7pm.

S$1 for the MCE eastbound before exit to Central Boulevard and at slip road from Marina Boulevard (two gantries) between 6.30pm and 7pm.

S$2 for the KPE southbound after Defu flyover between 8am and 9am.