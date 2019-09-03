You are here

Home > Transport

Norwegian Air asks for bond repayment extensions

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190903_SMLNORAIR3AK3S_3880691.jpg
Norwegian's operating performance has improved since mid-July but its working capital has decreased this year amid ongoing engine problems and the grounding of its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Oslo

BUDGET airline Norwegian Air is asking bondholders to extend the maturity of its debt by up to two years, pledging takeoff and landing slots at London Gatwick Airport as security, it said on Monday.

The company is Europe's third-largest budget carrier by passenger numbers after Ryanair and easyJet and has shaken up the market with cut-price transatlantic fares, but its rapid expansion has left it with hefty losses and high debt.

It was forced it to seek three billion Norwegian crowns (S$457.5 million) from shareholders this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Its bonds, which mature in December 2019 and August 2020 with a combined outstanding amount of US$380 million, would be extended to November 2021 and February 2022 if bondholders accept the revised terms.

"Norwegian's Gatwick portfolio currently consists of take-off and landing slots which has an independent valuation from a well-reputed third-party in excess of the current nominal bond value," Norwegian said in a statement.

Negotiations are still ongoing to bring in an outside investor to take a stake in parts of its aircraft fleet, it added.

Norwegian's share price initially fell by 5 per cent on Monday before rebounding to trade up 5.4 per cent on the day by 0722 GMT.

The indebted carrier's operating performance has improved since mid-July but its working capital has decreased this year amid ongoing engine problems and the grounding of its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, it said.

Norwegian expects earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and aircraft ownership costs of between six billion and seven billion Norwegian crowns in 2019 and higher earnings in 2020, the company said.

"This would be at all-time high levels, despite the well-known issues with Rolls-Royce engines on the company's Dreamliners and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet," it said.

Such technical problems have negatively affected Norwegian's working capital by some 1.5 billion crowns, Norwegian Air said.

Historically, the company has also relied on advance ticket payments by credit card, but tightened industry terms have made this more difficult.

It said working capital was down by approximately four billion crowns versus the second quarter of 2018 as a result.

Chief executive and co-founder Bjoern Kjos stepped down in July in a move some analysts said could make it easier to sell the airline after talks about a deal with British Airways parent IAG fell through in January. REUTERS

Transport

Yangzijiang's stock tumult: a primer for firms to respond swiftly, not recoil

China's top 3 airlines brace for smaller profits

China Merchants in talks to invest in CMA CGM port assets

American Air pulls MAX from schedule through early December

Gridlocked La Guardia inconveniencing travellers, both on the tarmac and off

China's top airlines brace for smaller profits on slower demand, weak yuan

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

BT_20190903_JATECH3_3881047.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Tech@SG scheme: VC funding of over US$10m required

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly