You are here

Home > Transport

Norwegian Air gets 2.7b crowns in state-backed loan after debt restructuring

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 4:05 PM

file6ucykh8tr1lg3t5f3iq.jpg
Budget airline Norwegian Air has secured a long-sought credit guarantee from Norway's government after completing a debt restructuring, it said on Wednesday, allowing it to survive in a slimmed-down version.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OSLO] Budget airline Norwegian Air has secured a long-sought credit guarantee from Norway's government after completing a debt restructuring, it said on Wednesday, allowing it to survive in a slimmed-down version.

Following the grounding of almost all its fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company had said it would run out of cash in mid-May unless it was able to qualify for the 2.7 billion Norwegian crowns (S$382.4 million) state package.

The government in a separate statement confirmed the airline would get the guarantee. Norwegian had already secured a US$30 million payout at an earlier stage, taking the overall loan to US$301 million.

Bondholders, lessors and shareholders agreed in recent weeks to a 12.7 billion crowns debt conversion and share sale that boosted Norwegian's equity ratio to 17 per cent from 4.8 per cent at end-2019, exceeding the minimum government requirement of 8 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

China's Didi to start using AI to run virus monitoring in Latin America

Britain's Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

Malaysian air cargo carrier profits from soaring demand for medical gloves

ComfortDelGro trials plastic shield in 400 taxis to protect cabbies

Garuda Indonesia to seek 3-year maturity extension for US$500m sukuk

Volkswagen bosses avoid market manipulation trial with 9m euro settlement

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 03:55 PM
Government & Economy

'Circuit-breaker' has worked but Singapore must get used to new normal, says PM Lee

[SINGAPORE] While the "circuit-breaker" to limit the spread of the coronavirus here has worked, Singapore cannot...

May 20, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

RETRENCHMENT should be a last resort for companies to manage manpower costs, and those that have no choice but to do...

May 20, 2020 03:47 PM
Real Estate

PropertyGuru grew sales 24% while gauging IPO window

[SINGAPORE] PropertyGuru Group, the South-east Asian startup that pulled the plug on an initial public offering (IPO...

May 20, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on further easing of virus curbs

[SYDNEY] Australian shares reversed course to end marginally higher on Wednesday on plans to accelerate resumption...

May 20, 2020 03:38 PM
Technology

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI system for smart speakers

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding will invest 10 billion yuan (S$1.99 billion) into an artificial intelligence and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.